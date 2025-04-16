Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that there's a "chance" Dobbins is recalled from Triple-A Worcester to start Friday against the White Sox, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The right-hander made his MLB debut in early April with five innings of two-run ball in a doubleheader against the Cardinals, and his second career start could come this week. Dobbins has given up eight earned runs (including four homers) in his two outings with Worcester this season, but he could still be on the streaming radar Friday with the White Sox ranking 29th in the league with 53 runs scored.