The Red Sox recalled Dobbins from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.

As expected, Dobbins will join the major-league roster ahead of Saturday's start against the Twins after Walker Buehler (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Dobbins earned the win in both of his starts with Boston this season, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 11 innings.