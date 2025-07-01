default-cbs-image
Dobbins (elvow) threw a bullpen session at Fenway Park on Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

This was Dobbins' first activity since landing on the 10-day injured list a little more than a week ago. Boston manager Alex Cora indicated the right-hander might go on a rehab assignment this weekend. It is believed that Dobbins will need just one rehab start.

