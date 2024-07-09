Share Video

The Red Sox recalled Westbrook from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Westbrook will take Enmanuel Valdez's place on the Red Sox's active roster and is expected to provide the team with additional infield depth .The 29-year-old had his first-career MLB stint in June and went 4-for-18 with a homer and a double across 11 games.

