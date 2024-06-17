The Red Sox optioned Westbrook to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
The 29-year-old Westbrook went 4-for-18 with a home run while appearing in 11 games during his first-ever stint in the big leagues. He'll cede his spot on the Red Sox bench to infielder Romy Gonzalez (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
