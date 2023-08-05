Duran went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox had only six hits total on the night and Duran was one of the few bright spots for the club, with his third-inning shot off Alek Manoah supplying most of Boston's offense. The 26-year-old outfielder has gone yard in back-to-back games, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process, and since the beginning of July he's slashing a dazzling .384/.424/.698 with four of his eight homers on the season, along with eight steals, 10 RBI and 22 runs in 26 contests.