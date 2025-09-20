Duran went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rays.

Duran gave the Red Sox a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, tallying six extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .261/.335/.452 with 16 homers, 82 RBI, 83 runs scored and 23 steals across 663 plate appearances.