Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Goes deep in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duran went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-7 win over the Rays.
Duran gave the Red Sox a lead they wouldn't relinquish with a two-run shot in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, tallying six extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing .261/.335/.452 with 16 homers, 82 RBI, 83 runs scored and 23 steals across 663 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Logs first pinch-hit HR•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Resting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Picks up steal in win•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Returns to leadoff against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Taking seat Monday•
-
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Legs out inside-the-park homer•