Duran went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Angels.

Duran was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Monday and made his season debut, batting ninth and starting in center field. The speedy outfielder is expected to be part of a platoon in center while Adam Duvall (wrist, 60-day IL) is out of commission. The lefty-hitter could be a regular if the bat holds up; however, that's a big "if" for Duran, who has a .219/.269/.354 slash against MLB pitching.