Duran is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
It's the fourth straight time Duran has been on the bench when the Red Sox have faced a lefty, although that covers a three-week stretch. Rob Refsnyder is in center field and Masataka Yoshida is in left.
