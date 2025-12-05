Oviedo was traded from the Pirates to the Red Sox in exchange for Jhostynxon Garcia and an additional player Thursday,Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After acquiring Sonny Gray earlier in the offseason, the Red Sox remained aggressive in upgrading their rotation this winter. Oviedo rehabbed from Tommy John surgery for much of the 2025 season, though he managed to join the Pirates' rotation for the final two months of the campaign. In nine starts, Oviedo managed a 3.57 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with a 42:23 K:BB across 40.1 frames. Control has been a consistent concern for Oviedo throughout his 361.0 innings in the big leagues, but he should be a decent back-end starter for the Red Sox.