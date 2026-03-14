Oviedo allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 3.1 innings in Friday's spring start against the Rays.

Oviedo was dynamic in the first inning when he struck out the side before a two-out walk in the third extended the inning and led to two runs. "The first inning was the highlight of his outing," Boston manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "His stuff is really good. We cannot deny that. And when we throw it over the heart of the plate, there's a lot of outs. So we've just gotta keep doing that consistently." Through four Grapefruit League starts, Oviedo has allowed two runs (1.59 ERA) on eight hits and six walks over 11.1 innings.