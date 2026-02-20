Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that coaches are working with Oviedo to be explosive with his delivery, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Just a big dude that we gotta get moving," Cora said of the 6-foot-6, 275-pound right-hander. "Not work faster as far as like tempo, but move faster. And I think we accomplished that today."

Oviedo threw a two-inning live batting practice at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers on Thursday, and the manager said he's getting closer to what coaches are looking for. Cora also raved about Oviedo's extension and the need to create more force down the mound, but strike-throwing remains a key for the hurler, whose first spring start is scheduled for next Wednesday against the Twins. Oviedo appears to be the frontrunner for a spot at the back end of the rotation. One candidate, Kutter Crawford (wrist), could open the season on the injured list, and two others, Connolly Early and Payton Tolle, are prospects that may begin the year at Triple-A Worcester. Left-hander Patrick Sandoval is also in the mix, but he missed all of 2025 with an elbow injury.