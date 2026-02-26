Oviedo allowed one hit and three walks while striking out one over 1.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Twins. He also hit a batter and threw a wild pitch.

It was a rough Grapefruit League debut for the right-hander, who has battled control issues throughout his career. He hit the first batter faced and wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. While Oviedo threw first-pitch strikes to eight of the nine batters faced, just 15 of his 33 pitches were in the zone. Red Sox manager Alex Cora summed up the performance to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. "Erratic. But good stuff. We have work to do. But it's good for him to get his innings in and move on," the skipper said. Despite the wildness, Oviedo remains in the mix for the fifth spot in the rotation and has the inside track, according to sources, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.