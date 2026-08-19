Gonzales started in right field, batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a run scored for Double-A Portland on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Gonzales appeared in his first game at the Double-A level. He was promoted to the Sea Dogs on Monday after mashing at High-A Greenville, where he posted a .271/.391/.463 slash line with 17 home runs, 12 doubles, 11 steals and 59 RBI over 89 games. He entered the organization as a first baseman and looks like one, but Gonzalez has transitioned to outfield the last two seasons, getting playing time at all three spots.