Turner left Friday's game against the Padres with left knee soreness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. He went 0-for-1 with a run scored before leaving.
Turner was replaced in the top of the fifth by Triston Casas. For now, Turner should be considered day-to-day, but it's possible the veteran infielder will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury.
