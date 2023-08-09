Boston manager Alex Cora acknowledged Turner (heel) is still feeling the effects of an injury and may not play Wednesday and Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "Hopefully, we can get him ready for the weekend," the manager said.

Turner, who was out of the lineup Tuesday, missed four games last week after suffering a heel bruise and went 2-for-10 in three games since returning. Cora said Turner will likely avoid the injured list, but the manager wanted to give him a couple of additional days of downtime.