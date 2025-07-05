Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Beginning on bench Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is not in the starting lineup Saturday versus Washington, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Mayer had started four straight games after coming off the bereavement list Monday, but he'll get at least a partial rest day Saturday against Nationals lefty Mitchell Parker. With Mayer out of the lineup, Nate Eaton is starting at third base and batting leadoff while Romy Gonzalez is playing second base.
