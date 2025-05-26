Mayer started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Baltimore.
Mayer, who went hitless in four at-bats during his MLB debut Saturday, picked up his first hit in the majors on his first at-bat of the day. The left-handed hitter singled to the opposite field. He later pulled a double in the eighth inning and scored his first MLB run. With the Red Sox describing Alex Bregman's quadriceps injury as "significant" and "pretty severely strained," Mayer is line for regular turns at third base.
