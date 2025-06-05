Mayer went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 11-9 win over the Angels.

Mayer earned his first career RBI in the majors in an underwhelming fashion: he walked with the bases loaded in the first inning. He was eventually removed from the game against a lefty reliever. Mayer is typically out of the starting lineup against southpaws, but he held is own against them in the minors this season with a .712 OPS. The infield prospect is batting .188 (6-for-32) with three walks, two doubles and three runs scored over his first nine games in the majors.