Mayer went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's game for High-A Greenville.

Mayer had scuffled out of the gate with just two hits over his first 20 at-bats before breaking out Saturday. He told Brendan Samson of MLB.com that he'd been late on swings early in the season but got his timing down Saturday. "I just made sure today that I got my foot down early, started a little earlier and got a good pitch to hit and I was able to do that today," Mayer said. The 20-year-old shortstop prospect slashed .280/.399/.489 with 13 home runs and 17 steals over 91 combined games between Single-A Salem and Greenville in 2022.