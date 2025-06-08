Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Hitting bench vs. southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
With southpaw Carlos Rodon taking the hill for the Yankees, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will retreat to the bench after going 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run in the first two contests of the series. Abraham Toro will replace Mayer at third base.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Cracks first MLB home run•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Collects first MLB RBI•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Out again versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Collects first MLB hit•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Fans three times in MLB debut•