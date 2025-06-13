Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Mayer will dodge a same-handed matchup against Ryan Yarborough on Friday, as Abraham Toro fills in at third base and Romy Gonzalez plays first base. Mayer has been on the bench for each of Boston's last four games against lefties.
