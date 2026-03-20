Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Likely starter at 2B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is expected to open the regular season as the primary second baseman, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
While Boston manager Alex Cora hasn't said Mayer will be part of the Opening Day roster, all signs point to that being the case. On Thursday, the manager named Caleb Durbin the starter at third base, and the club optioned Nick Sogard to Triple-A Worcester, which clears a path to second base for Mayer. All that's left is for Cora, who has lauded Mayer's play during Grapefruit League games, to tell the player face-to-face before announcing it to the public.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Playing in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Should return Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Lifted from lineup with sore knee•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Reaches base four times•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Not guaranteed to make roster•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Debut worth wait•