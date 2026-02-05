Red Sox manager Alex Cora noted at Fenway Fest in January that he envisions Mayer getting more playing time against left-handers in 2026, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Mayer was allotted 27 of 136 plate appearances at the MLB level against lefties in 2025, managing a miniscule .416 OPS in the small sample size. With the departure of Alex Bregman, it's likely Mayer will take over at third base this season, and Cora wants a more full-time role for the 23-year-old infielder, who is capable of slotting in at three infield positions. Boston's recent signing of Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a Gold Glove winner at third base in 2020 while with Texas, could impact the eventual infield positioning, but he appears ticketed for a rotation at second base with several other candidates.