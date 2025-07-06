Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: On bench against lefty again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
The left-handed-hitting Mayer will stay on the bench for the second game in a row while the Nationals send another southpaw (Shinnosuke Ogasawara) to the bump. Nate Eaton will replace Mayer at third base and will bat leadoff.
