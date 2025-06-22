Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: On bench against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.
After starting in each of the last five games, the left-handed-hitting Mayer will head to the bench while the Red Sox stock up on extra right-handed bats to counter Giants southpaw Robbie Ray. Nate Eaton will cover third base in Mayer's stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Idle against lefty Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Idle against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: First career multi-homer game•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Hitting bench vs. southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Cracks first MLB home run•
-
Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Collects first MLB RBI•