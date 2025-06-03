Mayer is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
The Red Sox are facing a second straight lefty in Yusei Kikuchi and the left-handed-hitting Mayer has been absent from the lineup for both contests. Abraham Toro will again play third base and bat fifth.
