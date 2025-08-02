default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mayer received an injection in his right wrist Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer will be shut down from all activities for three days following his injection. Once they see how the 22-year-old responds to his treatment, the Red Sox will begin to plan out his next steps, which will likely involve him heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment at some point.

More News