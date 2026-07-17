Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Remains without firm timetable

Interim manager Chad Tracy said Friday that Mayer (forearm) remains shut down from swinging a bat and will undergo new imaging next week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer hasn't played since June 25 due to a stress reaction in his forearm. "[Isiah Kiner-Falefa] and [Mayer] are due for X-rays and to see a hand specialist next week, probably Monday or Tuesday," Tracy said. "We'll have a better idea of how they're healing once they do that." Anthony Seigler, Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio and Romy Gonzalez should continue to see increased playing time while both infielders are out.