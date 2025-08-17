Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Sunday that Mayer will require season-ending surgery on his sprained right wrist, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Shortly after being placed on the 10-day injured list July 25, Mayer received an anti-inflammatory shot for his injured wrist, but the rookie didn't bounce back from the injection as well as the Red Sox had hoped. After making limited progress in his recovery over the last few weeks, Mayer has opted for a permanent fix for the injury and is expected to face a three-month recovery, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald. Mayer should be back to full health ahead of spring training, when he'll likely have to compete for an everyday role in the Red Sox infield after slashing just .228/.272/.402 with four home runs over his first 44 big-league games before landing on the shelf.