Mayer (wrist) is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Lauren Campbell of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer is recovering from right wrist arthroscopy performed in August that ended his season after 44 games. He potentially could have played in the postseason had Boston extended its run, and Mayer is expected to be available for spring training. Depending on roster additions, the 23-year-old infielder could end up playing second base, shortstop or third base. He mainly played at the hot corner in his big-league debut, but a downturn in shortstop Trevor Story's defense (minus-9 OAA) in 2025 could allow Mayer to return to his natural position, which would allow Story to shift to second