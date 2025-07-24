Mayer said he will receive an MRI on his right wrist Thursday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Mayer exited Wednesday's contest in the fifth inning with wrist discomfort, and he was seen wearing a brace after the game. He said he is still in a bit of pain, but the team won't know more about the severity of his injury until he goes in for imaging. If the 22-year-old ends up needing to miss any amount of time, Romy Gonzalez would likely benefit from an uptick in starts.