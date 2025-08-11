Mayer (wrist) is scheduled to play catch Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer has been on the 10-day injured list since July 24 due to a sprained right wrist. He was recovering from the injury slower than expected, even after receiving an anti-inflammatory injection for his wrist Aug. 2, but he has progressed enough to start baseball activities. How Mayer's wrist responds to increased work will determine his timeline for a return to the majors this season.