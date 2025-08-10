Mayer has yet to resume baseball activities since landing on the injured list July 25 due to a sprained right wrist, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Mayer received an anti-inflammatory injection Aug. 2, but he's taken longer to bounce back from the sprained wrist than anticipated. The Red Sox's plan was to see how he felt after three days and have him begin baseball activities if the injection had the desired effect, but he's taking part in only individual workouts as of Saturday. Surgery is viewed as an option, but Mayer is still attempting to return this season.