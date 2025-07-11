Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer: Survives roster decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayer will retain his roster spot after the Red Sox optioned David Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester on Thursday to clear a spot for Alex Bregman's return from a quadriceps injury Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Bregman's return was going to present a roster crunch, which meant either Mayer or Hamilton would head to Worcester. Red Sox manager Alex Cora informed Hamilton following Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rays, which means Mayer will stay in the majors and likely occupy the strong side of a platoon at second base with Romy Gonzalez. Mayer had a key at-bat Thursday with a run-scoring double during Boston's three-run seventh inning.
