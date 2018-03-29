Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Placed on 60-day DL
Hernandez (shoulder) was officially placed on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hernandez will miss the first couple months of the 2018 season after undergoing a follow-up procedure on his shoulder in February. He is unlikely to resume activities for another couple weeks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Likely headed to 60-day disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: To resume activities in six weeks•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Will miss spring training•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Still bothered by shoulder•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Leading candidate to fill in at 2B•
-
Red Sox's Marco Hernandez: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...