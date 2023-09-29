Yoshida is not in the lineup for Friday's contest in Baltimore.
Yoshida had started each of the last right games for the Red Sox, but this is the third time in a row he won't be in the lineup against a left-hander. Rob Refsnyder will patrol left field and Justin Turner will be the team's designated hitter.
