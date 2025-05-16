Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Yoshida (shoulder) has returned to taking dry swings off a tee but is not yet throwing, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida received a cortisone injection in early May to address lingering issues in his recovery from the shoulder surgery he underwent in October, and he's now back to taking part in baseball activities. Most of the 31-year-old's problems have been related to his throwing program, so he'll likely remain without a clear return timeline until he's able to ramp up his throwing with no issues.