Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Royals.
Yoshida plated Justin Turner and Tristan Casas on a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Zack Greinke for the outfielder's 14th long ball of 2023. The outing broke Yoshida out of a mini-slump, entering Sunday's game 1-for-9 across his last three games. Through 120 appearances, Yoshida is slashing .296/.350/.462 and is striking out at a 12.3 percent clip.
