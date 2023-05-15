Yoshida is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Yoshida's last week at the plate was a rough one, as he managed just three hits in 19 at-bats. He'll get a day off to regroup. Raimel Tapia will handle left field.
