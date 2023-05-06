Yoshida will sit Saturday against the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Yoshida hits the bench against lefty Bailey Falter, but give that he started against each of the previous four lefties the Red Sox faced, he's seemingly not at risk of being platooned. He's riding a 15-game hitting streak which has dragged his season slash line up to .315/.400/.537, so Boston will want him in the lineup as often as possible going forward.
