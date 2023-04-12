Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Yoshida (hamstring), who was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, is unlikely to start in Thursday's series finale, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Boston seems content to err on the side of caution with Yoshida by giving him two days off while he contends with right hamstring tightness. Fortunately for Yoshida's fantasy managers, Cora said he's hopeful the rookie will to be ready to play Friday, when the Red Sox host the Angels.