Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Yoshida (hamstring), who was scratched from the lineup ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, is unlikely to start in Thursday's series finale, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Boston seems content to err on the side of caution with Yoshida by giving him two days off while he contends with right hamstring tightness. Fortunately for Yoshida's fantasy managers, Cora said he's hopeful the rookie will to be ready to play Friday, when the Red Sox host the Angels.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Scratched with hamstring tightness•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Gets first day off•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Scales Green Monster•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Scores three runs•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Logs two hits in MLB debut•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Returns to Grapefruit League•