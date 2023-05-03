Yoshida went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Yoshida's fourth-inning home run -- his fifth of the season -- extended his hit streak to 12 games, during which he's 20-for-46 (.435) with four eight extra-base hits, 13 RBI and nine runs scored. The outfielder was batting just .167 and coming off a hamstring injury when he started the streak.