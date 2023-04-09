Yoshida is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The 29-year-old rookie will get his first day off of the season after getting off to a strong start through his first week and a half in the big leagues. Rob Refsnyder will get a turn in left field in place of Yoshida, who is slashing .233/.378/.367 with a home run, two stolen bases, eight runs and six RBI through eight games.
