Yoshida went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins.

Yoshida snapped a 16-game drought without a home run when he hit his eighth of the season in the eighth inning to cap Boston's scoring. He's slowed down during June overall, but Yoshida's hit safely in three of the last four games, going 8-for-18 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and five runs scored.