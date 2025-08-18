default-cbs-image
Yoshida is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The Red Sox are facing a lefty (Trevor Rogers) in the series opener, so the left-handed-hitting Yoshida will make his way to the bench. The right-handed-hitting Nate Eaton will step in for Yoshida as Boston's designated hitter.

