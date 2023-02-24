Yoshida will be in the lineup for Friday's exhibition game against Northeastern University, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida will be one of several regulars to take part in the Red Sox's traditional kickoff to spring action against the Huskies. Several members of the team will be leaving soon for the World Baseball Classic, so manager Alex Cora wants to give them at-bats before leaving camp. Of note, Yoshida will bat cleanup Friday, but he is expected to serve as Boston's leadoff hitter during the regular season.