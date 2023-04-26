Yoshida went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Orioles.

Yoshida busted out a six-game hit streak following an 0-for-18 slide. With multiple hits in five of those six games, Yoshida is 12-for-24 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI. He remains firmly in the middle of the order for an offense that ranks fourth in MLB with 5.76 runs per game.