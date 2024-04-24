Yoshida is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Yoshida didn't start Tuesday, either, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora had indicated the 30-year-old would be back in the lineup Wednesday. That's not the case, as the lefty-hitting Yoshida is sitting out a second straight contest against a right-hander. According to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican, Cora hasn't provided clarity whether Yoshida is dealing with an injury or is simply being held out of the lineup for performance-related reasons, as Yoshida is slashing just .250/.333/.375 over 21 contests this season. Rafael Devers will serve as Boston's designated hitter Wednesday while Yoshida remains on the bench.