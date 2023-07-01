Yoshida was removed from Saturday's game against Toronto after getting hit in the leg by a pitch, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
After taking a 102-mph fastball to the shin, Yoshida was officially diagnosed with a right leg contusion. An IL stint is unlikely, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of Boston's lineup for a game or two.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homer, steal in win•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Back in action Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Out with sore forearm•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Homers in win•